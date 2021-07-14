Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 269,915 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 231.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,915 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

