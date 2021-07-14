Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,464.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. 42,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,311. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.