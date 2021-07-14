Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 386.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,920. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

