Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.98 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $11,077,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 76,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,750 shares of company stock worth $2,294,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

