Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.14.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,502 shares of company stock valued at $12,484,296. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.