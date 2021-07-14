Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,866 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,455,815 shares of company stock valued at $408,273,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,468. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.63. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

