Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,360,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,881,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 142,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,877,238. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

