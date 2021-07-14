Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.40. Points International shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 15,887 shares traded.

PCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

