Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 950,000 Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globis Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLAQ. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $499,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,973,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAQ opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

