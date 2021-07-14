Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,901 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of SU stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

