Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $5.93 Million in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 595,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.69% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,674,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

OTRA opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.