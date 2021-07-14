Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 853,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 2.28% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

ALTU stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

