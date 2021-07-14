Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000.

Shares of TCACU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

