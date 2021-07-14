Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 188,753 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,753 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 6.91% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

