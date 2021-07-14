Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 320,000 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPD by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,117,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

