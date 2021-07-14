Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 987,787 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 987,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.