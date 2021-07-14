Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

