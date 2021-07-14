Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,548.21 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,244.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,431.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

