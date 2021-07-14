Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,211,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,774,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.