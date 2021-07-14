Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $16,211,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,774,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAGS opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.
Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
