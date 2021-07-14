Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,477 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

ADSK stock opened at $296.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

