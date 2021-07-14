Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 973 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

