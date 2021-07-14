Polis (POLIS) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $840,231.26 and $55.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001966 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.41 or 0.01496031 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

