Polkalokr (LKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $354,148.00

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $354,148.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00115459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00151471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,850.01 or 1.00061919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00959968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,951,627 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

