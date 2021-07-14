Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 1,500 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,849. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

