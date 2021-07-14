PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Acquired by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,620 shares during the quarter. PowerFleet makes up approximately 3.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of PowerFleet worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of PWFL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 1,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,328. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $249.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

