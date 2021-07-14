Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

