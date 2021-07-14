Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.72% of Bill.com worth $1,176,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.06 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,756 shares of company stock valued at $31,009,978 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

