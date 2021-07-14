Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $1,452,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

