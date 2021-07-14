Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,862,768 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,237,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,174,257 shares of company stock worth $1,230,275,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.01.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

