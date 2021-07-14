Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.86.

PRI opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Primerica by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.