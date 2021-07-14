Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $502.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.36 million to $503.74 million. Primo Water reported sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,329 shares of company stock valued at $23,948,938 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. 19,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

