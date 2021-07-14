Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $80,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

