Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of PGZ stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.20.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.