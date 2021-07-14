Pritesh Shah Sells 23,540 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NYSE:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVCR opened at $188.48 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

