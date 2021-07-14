Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

PSQ opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

