Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

