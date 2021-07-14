Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

