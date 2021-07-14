Profund Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

