Profund Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.