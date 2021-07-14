Profund Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,528,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after acquiring an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,817,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 330,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.