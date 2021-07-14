Profund Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

