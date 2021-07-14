Progeny 3 Inc. Invests $4.95 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of LMBS remained flat at $$50.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

