Project Inverse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,646.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $703,076.88 and approximately $7,646.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00153368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.96 or 1.00259123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.00948767 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

