Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $26.49

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.49, but opened at $25.62. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

