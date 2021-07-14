ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.53.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

