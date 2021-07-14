Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.81. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

