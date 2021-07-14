Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup increased their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

PRTA stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,142 shares of company stock worth $7,217,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

