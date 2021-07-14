Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf cut Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Proximus stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

