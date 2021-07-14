Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf cut Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Proximus stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.52.
About Proximus
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
