Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,482 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $44,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.