Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

